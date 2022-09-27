If you’re planning on stopping for a cheesesteak today, this Philly restaurant's may look a little different!

Step a tad bit out of your comfort zone today and try the pink cheesesteak that’s being sold in Philadelphia today. Spataro’s Cheesesteaks is offering a special sandwich today that you should really consider going out of your way to try.

I’ve seen pictures circulating the internet all morning of this cheesesteak with a secret pink sauce drizzled on top. After doing some more research, the “secret pink sauce” is just dyed white American cheese, but it has a purpose.

Right now, Spataro’s Cheesesteaks, which is located inside of the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, is debuting this new menu item that will donate some of its proceeds to a very special cause which is domestic violence. Spataro’s Cheesesteaks has teamed up with “A Women’s Place”, which is a domestic violence organization that is based out of Bucks County, PA.

A percentage of proceeds that are made from this sandwich will be donated to this organization in order to support domestic violence victims in the area. Between now and October 15, you can go to Spataro’s in Philly to get your hands on one of these and make your donation at the same time. Each sandwich is going for $15, according to CBSnews.com.

If you’re interested in going out and showing your support for this amazing cause while enjoying a classic, Philly Cheesesteak, Spataro’s Cheesesteaks is open from 10 am to 4 pm, Tuesday to Saturday, and is located at 1136 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA, 19107.

