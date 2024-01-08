Raising Cane’s Adds Another New Jersey Location Set for 2025!

More Raising Cane's news! They've picked yet another New Jersey location, but unlike the openings we've been talking about for months, this one in Middlesex county is set for 2025.

Raising Cane's a popular South-based fried chicken chain known for their crispy chicken tenders and famous sauces, is preparing to open four locations in New Jersey in 2024. They've just selected a new location slated for next year.

Rutgers students will be thrilled to hear this! Raising Cane's plans to begin construction for a New Brunswick location in 2025. As far as an exact location goes, the new address is still unknown.

Here's Where Raising Canes is opening in 2024.

As of right now, we know of 4 locations the chain intends to open in 2024.

Burlington (Mount Holly Rd. and Bromley Blvd.)

Cherry Hill (2014 Rte 70 W.)

Deptford (1860 Deptford Center Rd.)

Marlton (800 Route 70 W.)

When will the 4 locations open?

According to Patch.com, the Raising Cane's located in Burlington (Mount Holly Rd. & Bromley Blvd) will be the first one to open, with an opening date of January 11, 2024!

And we won't have to wait long thereafter for the next location to open its doors. The second restaurant, located at 800 Route 70 W in Marlton, is expected to open around the end of January 2024.

Have you tried Raising Cane's yet? They're famous for their chicken strips, Texas-style bread and special sauce.

If you can't wait to try, Raising Cane's has already planted their flag in Pennsylvania, with two locations in Philadelphia, and two more in Fairless Hills and Trevose.

Are you excited for Raising Cane's in New Jersey? We'll keep an eye out for more projected opening dates!

