Oh boy, if this is approved, it will be the new hot spot in the area the minute it opens.

Raising Cane's wants to open a new restaurant on Route 18 in East Brunswick

Mega-popular fast casual chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, has applied to take over the space once occupied by Red Lobster in East Brunswick, according to TAPInto East Brunswick. It's located at 750 Route 18, across from Brunswick Square Mall.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The application will be presented at the East Brunswick Planning Board at the end of the month (January 31) during its regular meeting.

READ MORE: Raising Cane's approved for Hamilton Township

It would have 2 drive-thru lanes

The application states the new restaurant would be 3,500 square feet, have two drive-thru lanes, 45 seats for guests inside, 16 seats outside, and 45 parking spaces.

There aren't many Raising Cane's restaurants in New Jersey. One just opened in Edison. The other Garden State locations include Burlington, Marlton, Cherry Hill, Deptford, Glassboro, and Turnersville.

Get our free mobile app

Raising Cane's is coming to Mercer County, NJ

The first Mercer County location was recently approved. It will be on Route 33 and the Paxson Avenue Extension in Hamilton Township.

It will be taking over the space where the Chase Bank once was, near the Acme shopping center.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Not far from there, there's a location across the bridge in Fairless Hills (Bucks County) in The Court at Oxford Valley, near Oxford Valley Mall.

READ MORE: Burger Fast food restaurant opening three NJ locations

Google Google loading...

Raising Cane's is known for its Chicken fingers, crispy, crinkle fries, Texas Toast, and a signature sauce that definitely gives that other chicken restaurant's sauce a run for its money.

For more information, click here.

These Are America's 10 Most Unhealthy Fast Food Restaurants