Attention fans of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

Asbury Park Press is reporting some big news.

The fast-casual chicken restaurant may be opening it's first Jersey Shore location.

More and more Raising Cane's locations are starting to pop up in New Jersey.

This time, they're looking to set up shop in Brick.

Known for their delicious chicken tenders and tasty signature Cane's Sauce (which, dare I say, is better than Chick fil A sauce), this place is a must-try for anyone who loves fried chicken.

Recently, Raising Cane's submitted plans to the Brick Zoning Board of Adjustment to build a 3,333-square-foot restaurant at the Brick Plaza shopping center on Cedar Brook Avenue.

This new spot would replace the old Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant, which is set to be torn down.

While a hearing for the project hasn’t been scheduled yet, officials will need to review the plans.

The restaurant will need a few exceptions to local zoning rules, including being built closer to the road than typically allowed.

If approved, this location will be the first Raising Cane's at the Jersey Shore, although the chain already has four spots in South Jersey.

There's a proposal for another location at a former Japanese restaurant in Watchung, which shows just how popular Raising Cane's is becoming in New Jersey.

Plus, there has been rumors that there may be one in the works in Hamilton Township, Mercer County in the old Chase Bank on Route 33.

Did you know that Raising Cane's was founded in 1996 by Todd Graves?

He started the restaurant on the campus of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and named it after his beloved Labrador retriever, Raising Cane.

Fast forward to today, and there are over 800 locations across more than 40 states, with plans for 100 more in 2024.

So, whether you’re a long-time fan or trying it for the first time, stay tuned for updates about this exciting new addition to the Jersey Shore food scene.

