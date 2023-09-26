YES! Is a Raising Cane’s Finally Coming to Glassboro, New Jersey?

Rowan students, (potentially) rejoice! This insanely popular chicken chain may be coming to town.

Raising Cane's a popular South-based fried chicken chain known for their crispy chicken tenders and famous sauces, might be coming to Glassboro, New Jersey following a planning review set for October, according to 42 Freeway.

The proposed location for the additional Raising Cane's is at the corner of Delsea Dr. and Donald Barger Blvd, where a permanently closed Rite Aid still sits, empty and sad-looking.

If the plans are approved, the building would be demolished to make way for totally a new construction featuring a double-lane drive thru!

Whether or not the fast-food restaurant gets the green light will depend on town approval. But considering the fact that Glassboro is a collegetown full of hungry Rowan students, it should be a no-brainer. We'll see what's decided in October!

More Raising Cane's are coming to South Jersey

There are already 4 Raising Cane's in the works in South Jersey which have already begun development - in Burlington, Marlton, Cherry Hill, and Deptford.

Marlton - 800 Route 70 W

- 800 Route 70 W Cherry Hill - Route 70 & Haddonfield Rd

- Route 70 & Haddonfield Rd Burlington - Mount Holly Rd. & Bromley Blvd

- Mount Holly Rd. & Bromley Blvd Deptford - 1860 Deptford Center Rd

We're in for a crispy treat! Their menu items include their famous chicken fingers and crinkle cut fries, Texas toast, and chicken sandwiches. And of course their legendary Raising Cane's sauce is famous.

Are you hoping this Glassboro location will open? Chime in and let us know!

