Almost Done! 2 Raising Cane’s Opening Jan 2024 in NJ – Here’s Where

Chicken lovers of New Jersey, get ready! The wait is almost over!

Raising Cane's a popular Southern-based fried chicken chain known for their crispy chicken tenders and famous sauces, is preparing to open four locations in New Jersey. And now we finally have timeline when two of them will be opening - both of them in Burlington County!

According to Patch.com, the Raising Cane's located in Burlington (Mount Holly Rd. & Bromley Blvd) has a projected opening date of January 11, 2024!

And we won't have to wait long thereafter for the next location to open its doors. The second restaurant, located at 800 Route 70 W in Marlton, is expected to open around the end of January 2024.

The news of the upcoming new spots have created SO much buzz among South Jerseyans. It was previously reported that the goal was for all of them to open this year, but that goal's obviously been pushed back. In case you missed the memo, here are the exact locations where all of them will be opening:

Marlton - 800 Route 70 W

- 800 Route 70 W Cherry Hill - Route 70 & Haddonfield Rd

- Route 70 & Haddonfield Rd Burlington - Mount Holly Rd. & Bromley Blvd

- Mount Holly Rd. & Bromley Blvd Deptford - 1860 Deptford Center Rd

- 1860 Deptford Center Rd Glassboro - corner of Delsea Dr. and Donald Barger Blvd.

Construction for the Glassboro location (a former Rite Aid) is expected to begin mid-2024.

AND - 2 additional locations have been proposed - in Turnersville and Lawnside.

Raising Cane's has already planted their flag in Pennsylvania, with two locations in Philadelphia, and two more in Fairless Hills and Trevose.

Are you excited for Raising Cane's in New Jersey? We'll keep an eye out for more projected opening dates!

