New Jersey native and rapper Ice-T and playboy playmate, Charis B, are making money moves in the New Jersey Marijuana business, North Jersey specifically.

It’s been reported that the duo has just been awarded approval for a recreational cannabis dispensary from the Jersey City board. Ice-T teamed up with one of his long-time friends and now business partner, Charis B, who is the founder of The Medicine Woman.

The Medicine Woman is a leading cannabis brand and dispensary in the industry and together they will bring more cannabis products to New Jersey.

Apparently, the facility is set to open later this year and after digging deeper into it all, this dispensary is already making some history in the area.

This new dispensary shop is one of the few that have have been approved by the Jersey City Cannabis Control Board, which is a pretty big deal in the industry.

The shop itself will be called The Medicine Woman Jersey City and it’s said that it will include 5,000 square feet of premium retail space. Ice-T and Charis B want to make this project successful with its “fashion-forward aesthetic”.

Also, in an interview with prnewswire.com, rapper Ice-T says “I’ve dedicated my life and career to giving back and paving the way for minorities. As a new Jersey native, I’m excited for the opportunity legalization offers our community, and I look forward to ushering in a new era for Cannabis in the state.”

It’s said that this dispensary will also be fully decked out in limited edition merch while offering the best of New Jersey cannabis brands while providing education and inspiration to those who are interested.

The Medicine Woman Jersey City is set to open in the fall of 2022 and is currently hiring, so send your applications now! You can send your resume now to HR@themedwoman.com"

