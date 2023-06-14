Uniquely awesome Lambertville, New Jersey now has its very first recreational cannabis dispensary, according to The Patch.

Union Chill Lambertville opened its doors this morning (Wednesday, June 14th) to welcome all adults 21 and over.

It's located at 204 North Union Street. Don't worry about parking, they have a big, free parking lot.

At this point you'll need to make an appointment before visiting and preorder by clicking here. Then you'll pick up your order in the new store and be able to shop for other local products from local artisans and businesses.

Union Chill co-founder, Laurie McHugh said in the article, "This has been an incredible journey, and I couldn't be prouder to open our doors and begin serving our community, family, and friends.. At Union Chill, we believe in the power of the plant to change peoples' lives and are passionate about the work we do and the role we play in our community."

If you've never been to Lambertville, it's worth the trip. It's so quaint and cute, filled with the most adorable shops & restaurants. The town is walkable, with great views of the Delaware River. Put a day trip on your summer bucket list. It's known as the Antiques Capital of New Jersey.

Union Chill will be open 7 days a week and promises to have something for everyone. I'm sure you'll find what you're looking for.

The hours are Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm and Sundays 10am - 5pm.

Its team of cannabis professionals is anxious to serve you.

For more information, click here.

To check out Union Chill's website, click here.

