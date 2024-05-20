Red Lobster Files For Bankruptcy. Will More NJ, PA, NY Locations Shut Down?

I figured this was coming. I'm sure you did too.

Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy

Just a few days after seafood chain, Red Lobster, abruptly closed 87 of its locations throughout the U.S., to the surprise of many, the company has officially filed for bankruptcy, according to CNN.

At one time, Red Lobster was the biggest seafood chain restaurant in the world. Now, it's struggling to turn a profit. It's more than $1 billion in debt. Wow.

Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp Promotion led to a $11 million loss

The loss in revenue has to do with competition, bad marketing decisions (the endless shrimp promotion lost the company $11 million), food prices soaring due to inflation, and mismanagement, the article states.

The CEO, Jonathan Tibus, a restructuring expert brought onboard earlier this year said, "This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster. It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth. The support we received from our lenders and vendors will help ensure that we can complete the sale process quickly and efficiently while remaining focused on our employees and guests."

NY, NJ and PA all had Red Lobster Locations Shut Down

A week ago, New Jersey lost 4 of its 15 locations. The restaurants shut down were Lawrenceville, Bridgewater, East Brunswick, and Ledgewood.

The remaining locations in New Jersey are in Cherry Hill, Delran, Iselin, Mays Landing, Paramus, Secaucus, South Plainfield, Toms River, Union, Vineland, Wayne, and Woodbury.

It seems as if Pennsylvania faired better in the closings with only the Erie location being shut down, out of 31 locations throughout the state.

Remaining Red Lobster locations will stay open during bankruptcy proceedings

During the bankruptcy proceedings, the plan is for the remaining restaurants to stay open and operate as normal. The company is working with its vendors to make sure the rest of the restaurants can be run smoothly.

