Reese’s is Releasing Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups

Yahoo reports, Reese's is releasing a new version of their peanut butter cups that will contain no chocolate just peanut butter. The name? The Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups. They are available in the traditional two pack or Reese's minis.

These remind me of the time when Uh Oh! Oreos were released in 2003. Oreo decided they were going to use vanilla cookies and chocolate filling, the complete opposite of the original Oreos we're used to. I think Reese's fans, want their classic peanut butter cups, just like Oreo fans wanted their classic Oreos. But, hey, maybe if people are huge peanut butter fans, they might be into it.

When will you start seeing these Ultimate Peanut Butter Reese's on store shelves? I don't have a definite answer, but I am assuming soon that with this huge announcement and with the Easter holiday coming in about a month, we will be seeing them in stores soon if they aren't already out.

I have never been a fan of Reese's peanut butter cups and I never will be. I tried them many times when I was younger, and I cannot get into them. It's probably because I don't like peanut butter. If I eat anything, I eat almond butter on apples or a rice cake, but other than that, it's not my favorite snack at all. I'm more of a Twix or Kit Kat kind of girl.