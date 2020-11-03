Reservations & Social Distance Required for Simon Mall Santas

According to a press release, Simon Malls has announced how they are going to be handling visits with Santa this year due to the pandemic. The good news is, there will actually still be Santa visits allowed, but Santa and his helpers will look a little different this year. He and his helpers will all wear masks and Santa will be socially distanced from children. So we're pretty You can start getting pictures with Santa on November 20th at select malls and he'll be able to take pictures all the way up until Christmas Eve before he jets off to the North Pole to deliver presents to all the children in the world. Make sure you check your local mall for the exact start date of Santa pictures. To make your reservations to see Santa at any of the Simon Malls in the Philadelphia area, click here.To make your reservations to see Santa at any of the Simon Malls in the New Jersey area click here.

I think due to the pandemic, people are needing the holiday season more than ever. The holiday season brings people joy and happiness, which is something we have been in short supply of happiness since last March when the pandemic started. For me, I am not one to start a season before one is over, but I think that this year, I may break my own rule and start getting out my Christmas decorations. Especially because it's my son's first Christmas, I want it to last as long as possible. I would love to get a picture of him sitting on Santa's lap, but I want it to look good. So we may not go visit Santa's helpers at the malls, I may see if there are other Santa's helpers available to do pictures. But, I do wanna keep my son safe, so I think I'll be looking into this experience.