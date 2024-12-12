Big news for sneaker fans and shoppers in Pennsylvania and surrounding states.

Foot Locker is planning to close 400 stores by 2026, according to ABC News.

The closures are part of a major business overhaul.

Foot Locker Reports Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

The company recently announced its future plans during its Investor Day.

They will move forward focusing on reshaping its brand so it can continue to grow.

Foot Locker says it will be closing several of its underperforming locations

U.S. Cities Clean Up Damage As Riots Continue Across The Country Getty Images loading...

Many of those lagging stores are in shopping malls, the article says.

They'll be investing in upgrading its standalone stores with fresh new concepts.

Mary Dillon, Foot Locker's president and CEO, explained that the company plans to simplify its operations and invest in key areas that will help the brand grow in the years to come.

"Our goal is to position Foot Locker for success in 2024 and beyond," Dillon said.

Foot Locker Reports Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

One cool part of this transformation is the launch of Foot Locker's new brand called "Lace Up."

This program hopes to attract sneaker fans by focusing more on sneakers and all things footwear.

Foot Locker is celebrating its 50th anniversary. I hope it sticks around for a long time.

Foot Locker Reports Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

As part of the company's improvement plan, they plan to close 10% of its stores by 2026, leaving them with around 2,400 stores.

They didn't reveal which locations would be closing.

This is a major change for the company, as it works to roll with the different ways we all shop now.

I can't wait to see how Foot Locker evolves over the next few years.

I'll let you know when I find out which locations are closing.

For more information, click here.

