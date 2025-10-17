CVS Taking Over Some Rite Aid Prescriptions, Stores in The U.S. Here’s where in NJ
I never thought I'd see so many major companies go out of business in my lifetime, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, that's exactly what's happening.
Rite Aid has closed its remaining stores permanently
Rite Aid is one of those major companies, with all of its remaining stores closing recently.
READ MORE: Raising Cane's approved for Hamilton Township location
Many people have relied on Rite Aid for many years for their prescriptions, vaccines, and other needs, so understandably, they were upset when the chain closed.
CVS has acquired some of Rite Aid's assets & stores
The Patch is reporting that CVS Pharmacy is taking over some of Rite Aid's assets across the United States, meaning prescription files and, in some states, stores.
Over 9 million Rite Aid
The deal includes the prescription files from over 600 stores in 15 states. That comes out to over 9 million people's medication orders, according to a press release.
The 15 states are:
New Jersey
Pennsylvania
New York
Connecticut
Delaware
Maryland
Virginia
New Hampshire
Massachusetts
READ MORE: Netflix shuts down major road to film movie in East Windsor
Vermont
Ohio
Idaho
Oregon
Washington
California
Thankfully, most of the acquired prescription files were transferred to stores that are within 1 - 3 miles of the now-closed Rite Aid stores, to make it convenient for customers, especially elderly customers.
CVS is taking over over 50 Rite Aid stores in NJ
CVS will be taking over 57 Rite Aid stores in New Jersey as part of the deal, too. You'll be happy to know that many Rite Aid employees now have jobs at CVS.
Len Shankman, President of Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness for CVS Health, said in the press release, “We’re helping maintain and expand access to convenient and trusted pharmacy care across the U.S. and growing our retail footprint and presence in local communities."
Other local buyers of Rite Aid's prescription files include Walgreens.
Click HERE to see the list of where the Rite Aid prescriptions were transferred to.
For more information, click here.
Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll