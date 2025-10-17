I never thought I'd see so many major companies go out of business in my lifetime, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, that's exactly what's happening.

Rite Aid has closed its remaining stores permanently

Rite Aid is one of those major companies, with all of its remaining stores closing recently.

Many people have relied on Rite Aid for many years for their prescriptions, vaccines, and other needs, so understandably, they were upset when the chain closed.

CVS has acquired some of Rite Aid's assets & stores

The Patch is reporting that CVS Pharmacy is taking over some of Rite Aid's assets across the United States, meaning prescription files and, in some states, stores.

Over 9 million Rite Aid

The deal includes the prescription files from over 600 stores in 15 states. That comes out to over 9 million people's medication orders, according to a press release.

The 15 states are:

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

New York

Connecticut

Delaware

Maryland

Virginia

New Hampshire

Massachusetts

Vermont

Ohio

Idaho

Oregon

Washington

California

Thankfully, most of the acquired prescription files were transferred to stores that are within 1 - 3 miles of the now-closed Rite Aid stores, to make it convenient for customers, especially elderly customers.

CVS is taking over over 50 Rite Aid stores in NJ

CVS will be taking over 57 Rite Aid stores in New Jersey as part of the deal, too. You'll be happy to know that many Rite Aid employees now have jobs at CVS.

Len Shankman, President of Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness for CVS Health, said in the press release, “We’re helping maintain and expand access to convenient and trusted pharmacy care across the U.S. and growing our retail footprint and presence in local communities."

Other local buyers of Rite Aid's prescription files include Walgreens.

