Let’s be honest, driving can feel like a sport sometimes.

Whether you’re dodging potholes, dealing with endless construction, or navigating with annoying other drivers, being on the road can be an adventure.

I feel more often than not it can be a super frustrating situation, whether you're just driving to the grocery store or if you're commuting to work.

Some places are definitely more chaotic than others.

You know those areas where every time you pull up to a light, you instinctively put two hands on the wheel and brace yourself?

I feel like we have a lot of those moments living in Pennsylvania.

Read More: Best Chain Restaurant in Pennsylvania Revealed

In Pennsylvania, most people think of traffic headaches in the usual spots.

Maybe it’s that one impossible highway to merge onto or those neighborhoods where parallel parking feels like an Olympic sport.

Also, we can’t forget about rush hour traffic. It can seriously be a mood killer depending on the day.

When it comes to driving, every city has its quirks, but some places are known for being hectic.

A new study recently broke down the riskiest cities for drivers across the entire country, based on things like accident rates, hard braking, and overall road safety.

Which Pennsylvania City Is The Riskiest in America for Driving?

Canva Canva loading...

Most cities in Pennsylvania didn’t crack the worst spots, but there was one that stood out and not in a good way.

At the very bottom of the list, named the most risky city for drivers in Pennsylvania, it’s none other than Philadelphia.



Between aggressive driving, heavy traffic, tight city streets, and annoying Philly potholes, it seems like the list of

Drive safe out there, Philly.

11 Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey The warm weather is officially here and it's time to bring your pets down to the Jersey Shore! Gallery Credit: Gianna