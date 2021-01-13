NJ Native Bruce Willis Kicked Out of Store for Refusing to Wear Mask

Bruce Willis learned the hard way that even celebrities have to follow the rules. The New Jersey native was kicked out of a store a few days ago for refusing to wear a mask. The actor was asked to leave a Rite Aid in Los Angeles when people in the store noticed he wasn't wearing a mask.

According to NJ.com, despite having a bandana wrapped around his neck that he could have easily pulled up over his nose and mouth, Willis chose to defy all signs stating that it is required to wear a face covering inside. After other shoppers complained to store managers, Willis was asked to either put on a mask or leave. He ended up choosing to leave the store without even finishing his shopping.

Willis says he regrets his actions and not abiding by the store rules. He told People Magazine, "It was an error in judgment,” Willis said. “Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.”

If you didn't know, even though Willis was born in Germany he actually grew up in Salem County. According to NJ.com, he attended Penns Grove High School and even worked at the Salem Nuclear Power Plant in Lower Alloways Creek and DuPont Chambers Works factory in Deepwater, Pennsville.