Valentine's Day is coming soon...yay. Oh yeah, we're still in a pandemic...boo. Don't know what to do? Don't worry, a Robbinsville DIY art studio is offering a fun Valentine's At Home Date Night Bundle, and when you sign up, you'll get a free gift, according to Facebook.

Painting with a Twist, in Robbinsville's Foxmoor Shopping Center, near the new Dollar Tree, is one of those super fun paint and sip studios. I love the way they describe themselves...they'll help you create "fun art, not fine art." Lol. I've been to similar places, and it's always a blast. You don't have to be a pro, trust me, there's nothing fine about any of the art I've ever created, but, it's a ton of fun.

Painting with a Twist realizes that many Valetines and Galentines will be celebrating at home this year, due to the pandemic, so they've put together bundles, so you can have something fun to do.

Here's what you'll get: two 12x12 canvases for you and your valentine, detailed instructions to guide you through your project, paint, brushes, and all the other supplies you'll need. Plus, they'll throw in a free sweet treat. When you sign up, you'll get six very pretty chocolate covered strawberries. Love it. A nice touch for your evening of love. Lol. Only $65 for the entire bundle. Great deal.

You pick up your bundle at the studio in Robbinsville. Hint - this would be a great surprise for your Valentine. Show up at his/her house with all the supplies and a bottle (or two) of wine. Soo cute, right? There are a bunch of designs to pick from. Click here to see the choices.