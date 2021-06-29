The summer fun is here and thankfully it's a lot better than the summer of 2020. With that being said, many event coordinators are bringing back their pre-pandemic events and that could not be more exciting.

According to Tap Into, In Robbinsville, everyone will have a chance to be a part of the Summer Concert series as well as the National Night Out. We learned that the free concerts will be at the Robbinsville Town Center Lake Drive Gazebo.

Here is the list of performances according to Tap Into:

The Suspects - Date: July 6

The Gumbo Gumbas - Date: July 13

B.D. Lenz All Stars - Date: July 20

No Way Out - Date: July 27

DJ Reggie - Date: August 10

With so much disconnect right now with law enforcement, it is good to have events like National Night Out. We learned from Tap Into that the National Night Out event is great because it brings the community and law enforcement together to keep the neighborhoods safe and build new relationships.

It was stated on Tap Into that "National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community." The National Night Out is happening at the Robbinsville Police Department located on Route 130.

That is definitely something our communities need to show that our faithful men and women in blue are here to help us at all times.

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.