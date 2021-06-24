I remember going to skate parks when I was a teen and I would be there from sunrise to sunset. I would get mad when my parents punished me and said I couldn't go to the skate park.

According to The Trentonian, a new skate park is coming to the Trenton area. This project will cost somewhere around $1.3 million and it will be paid for by the "Green Acres grant from the Department of Environmental Protection," according to The Trentonian.

At the moment the location where the skate park is potentially going to be built is a complete junk. We learned from The Trentonian that the location at one point was full of "old tires, mattresses, furniture and appliances, and ground samplings showed elevated levels of contaminants such as metals and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons."

Credit: City of Trenton via The Trentonian

It is nice to know that those locations that people used as an illegal dumpster is being turned into a place for people of all ages to go and use their skateboard, rollerskates or even bikes.

Trentonian made it known that Caitlin Fair of the East Trenton Collaborative said that this is a "dream" that many people have been wanting for a very long time.

Since Trenton has a bad reputation many people from the area have been asking "if there's enough resources to maintain the park and keep patrons safe," according to The Trentonian.

Credit: City of Trenton via The Trentonian

That is a very good thing to be concerned about because you want to make sure that it is safe for the kids to go without the parents worrying that the kids can be influenced to do bad things.

Speaking of skateboarding, in case you did not know for the first time ever the 2021 Olympics will implement skateboarding and Team USA will be making an appearance.