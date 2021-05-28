Serenity Lavender Farm Of Robbinsville Opens Tomorrow

Did you know about the beautiful lavender farm in Robbinsville? It's called Serenity Farms of Robbinsville. Some good friends tipped me off to this hidden gem, and I can't wait to visit. This season's opening day is tomorrow (Saturday, May 29th), according to Facebook.

One of the farm's Facebook posts says that June is considered "Peak Season" for their lavender, so mark your calendar. You'll be able to cut your own lavender (which is said to be very calming), go on a walking tour, scavenger hunt, enjoy story time for kids, and so much more. Make sure to keep your eyes open for paint and sip nights (I love those), and don't miss the farm's adorable Nigerian Dwarf goats, Norman and Ross. You can bring a photographer for a photoshoot (engagements, graduation, maternity, family pics) and hold a special event there. For more information and availability email serenityfarmsnj@gmail.com. Click here to reserve a photography session.

Stop by the gift shop for opening day specials and homemade lavender products like essential oils, body butter, hand sanitizer, body scrubs, soaps, sleep sprays, teas, culinary lavender, and so much more. They can also make customized lavender products for special occasions (birthdays, showers, etc.) like lavender lip balms, soaps, and more. Their online shop is open all year long. Click here to shop.

Owner of Serenity Farms of Robbinsville , Shannon Gafgen, is a wonderful person who also dedicates her time to Ability Tree NJ, a non-profit group devoted to helping and supporting children and families with special needs. Click here to learn more about the group.

Must Visit Mini Golf Courses in NJ & PA Looking to play some mini golf this summer? Don't miss these courses, that PST listeners gave the thumbs up.