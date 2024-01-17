Suspect Shoots at Moving Cars on Philadelphia’s Roosevelt Boulevard Wednesday Morning; Killed by SWAT Team

It was a terrifying morning on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia as police say a suspect was firing a gun from a moving vehicle on the very busy roadway.

It all started around 5:15 a.m. near Borbeacck Avenue and Bradford Street, reports from TV stations 6 ABC and NBC 10 say.

Police officers responded to the scene and the suspect fired at them before 6 ABC says he came barricaded in a parked vehicle near the Aldi grocery store and Gary Barbera Car Dealership. The suspect was shot and killed by police.

Throughout the morning both directions of Roosevelt Boulevard had been subject to closures for the police investigation.

As of 7:00 a.m., it appears as if the Southbound outer lanes are closed in that immediate area, but all other lanes are open.

This is a developing story. We'll update it when more information becomes available.