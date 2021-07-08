Robbinsville NJ’s Ross Colton Scores Only Goal to Win Stanley Cup

There's a young man by the name of Ross Colton from Robbinsville that plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning. In fact, he is number 79 and he is doing a fantastic job at representing Mercer County in the NHL.

TapInto reports that Ross Colton is just 24 years old and signed with the Tampa Bay Lighting three years ago. Ross has been an athlete for a very long time and got into playing hockey at a very young age. When the NHL had a delayed season, Ross even came back to Robbinsville to help coach the very team that he used to play on, the Mercer Chiefs.

Ross has had a very impressive career so far, and is a very impressive young man, not to mention very good looking. You can read more about his career as well as his life and contributions to the local community here.

Last night, Ross Colton scored the only goal in game five of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Montreal Canadiens. His goal came in the second period of the game along with his teammates Ryan McDonagh and David Savard. All three players celebrated the goal immediately.

Fans in Tamp Bay went wild and I know there were viewing parties in Mercer County to watch Ross play. So I'm sure there was a lot of celebrating going on all over, not just Florida.

Now, I am hearing that each member of the championship team gets to take the Stanley Cup home for a week. Since Ross scored the only goal, does he get it first? I am wondering where Ross's primary residence is. Does he only live in Florida during hockey season and still lives in New Jersey otherwise?

If so, will he be bringing the Stanley Cup to New Jersey for all of us to see? Specifically to his hometown of Robbinsville? If so, we need to celebrate our local champion. There needs to be a celebration of our awesome Mercer County athlete. A parade? A special event? Hopefully, we'll hear of something happening soon.