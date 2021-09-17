Route 1 Reopens After Earlier Accident
UPDATE @ 4pm: Route 1 has reopened in both directions, officials tell us.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:
Route 1 is closed in both directions — near the Lawrence Township/Trenton border — due to a motor vehicle accident. This is the latest as of 2 pm on Friday (September 17).
The accident has the Northbound and Southbound lanes shut down — between New York Avenue and Perry Street.
Lawrence Township police confirmed the news. They are asking you to avoid the area until further notice.
We'll keep you posted. Traffic is very delayed in the area at this time as we approach the Friday afternoon rush hour.
Mercer County from A to Z...Everything You Need to Know
There's so much to do, see, and eat in Mercer County. I've put together a little guide for you, so you don't miss a thing. This is just a start, but, will keep you busy for awhile.
What Not to Do on a Traffic Stop According to a NJ Cop
My husband is a police officer. He is an amazing man who saves lives and upholds the law. He makes me proud every single day.
I know being a police officer can come with a lot of criticism, especially when there are bad eggs that give police officers a bad name. I can assure you that there are many police officers that uphold the law and do not abuse it, and my husband is one of them.
I hear stories when my husband comes home and he tells me that he encounters some crazy people. I feel like it is very simple to not get arrested by a police officer once you're pulled over or have an encounter with a cop. I went right to my hubby and he gave me some tips to share with all of you.