UPDATE @ 4pm: Route 1 has reopened in both directions, officials tell us.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

Route 1 is closed in both directions — near the Lawrence Township/Trenton border — due to a motor vehicle accident. This is the latest as of 2 pm on Friday (September 17).

The accident has the Northbound and Southbound lanes shut down — between New York Avenue and Perry Street.

Lawrence Township police confirmed the news. They are asking you to avoid the area until further notice.

We'll keep you posted. Traffic is very delayed in the area at this time as we approach the Friday afternoon rush hour.

