Rumble Boxing Is Coming Soon To Princeton, NJ

Princeton is calling all the local workout queens and kings! There’s a brand new way to work out coming to Princeton, New Jersey that looks like a ton of fun.

Rumble Boxing is expanding to Princeton and it looks like a great workout. Boxing has been a newer trend in the workout world because it’s actually a fun way to not only break a sweat but relieve some stress as well.

There’s a sign in the Windsor Green Shopping Center that says ‘Rumble Boxing’ is coming soon to Princeton!

Rumble Boxing is a group fitness boxing studio and it looks like a fun workout! Their website says “It’s group fitness for the individual- Rumble was created to shake up the stale norms of the group fitness world and we remain committed to less cheesy fitness B.S and more authenticity.”

If you don’t know exactly where this shopping center is, it’s right off Route 1 along that Princeton/West Windsor line. It also has stores like Dogs and Cats Rule, Staples, Whole Foods, and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Hopefully, those jog your memory and give you a little more insight into where this will be. Rumble Boxing doesn’t have any other local locations. The closest locations to Princeton are in Westville, New Jersey, and Center City, Philadelphia, so this is exciting to bring something brand new to the Princeton/West Windsor area!

As of right now, there’s only a sign out front that says “coming soon”. I also checked their website, which says the same thing. Therefore, there’s no set date for opening at the moment, but when an official date is announced, I’ll be right on it.

