Rumor Has It A New Wawa Is Coming To This Bucks County, PA Town

In my own personal opinion, I don’t think there’s anything better than Wawa. If you’re craving a late-night snack or a quick lunch, it never disappoints.

So many people have issues with the amount of Wawa locations we have in the area, but if you ask me we can never have enough!.

Every time you pull into a Wawa parking lot, it’s always jam-packed, and you can't deny it.

There’s a new addition that could be coming to the Fairless Hills area that is worth getting excited for. I was out shopping with my mom over the weekend and saw that a huge construction site had been cleared across the street from the Good Stuff Thrift store.

If you aren't familiar with the area, Good Stuff Thrift is located at 330 Commerce Blvd, Fairless Hills, PA 19030, right down the street from Sesame Place.

Nothing is confirmed nor denied at the moment, but this is what all of the surrounding store employees have been told is going into the vacant lot across the street.

If the rumors are true and this Wawa is actually going to be put into this exact address, this will be Fairless Hills' 2nd location, which is a total win for the residents.

Also, having a Wawa right down the street from sesame place is also a smart move. I’m sure throughout the warmer seasoned months they would have a lot of families straggling there after a long day at the park.

I fully plan on seeing if these rumors have any truth to them and will for sure keep everyone posted when I do get a confirmation.

Best Milkshakes in New Jersey Love milkshakes? Here's where to get the best ones in Jersey, according to a PST Poll.