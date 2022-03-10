If you're planning on heading into Philadelphia at any point this weekend, keep your eyes peeled for a particular familiar red head.

If you're a self-proclaimed Potterhead, listen up, because this one's for you.

People have reported sightings of Rupert Grint, the actor who portrayed Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" franchise, out and about in Delaware County. This is big deal for Potterheads not only in South Jersey and Philadelphia regions, but all over the Delaware Valley. You can't deny the power of Potter. It defined a generation.

Get our free mobile app

Grint is, for the most part, a pretty private celebrity. You don't hear of him making his way around our neck of the woods to often. If you're a die-hard fan of the series, this may be the time to head out to Wayne, PA and see if you can spot him out and about.

According to Patch.com, he's currently in the area filming a series from famous director M. Night Shyamalan called "Servant". Shyamalan always chooses the Philadelphia region as the production site for a lot of his projects. If you're familiar with the films "Signs", "The Sixth Sense", and "The Village", then you probably already know that tidbit of information.

The "Harry Potter" star has already been spotted out at a local diner in a Philadelphia suburb and was gracious enough to stop and chat with fans. The owner of the local eatery even got her picture taken with him. Check that out HERE.

If you love everything Potter, maybe it's time to take a day trip out to Delaware County, PA to see who you stumble across.

Source: Patch.com

25 Greatest Movies You Can't Stop Watching Starring New Jersey Actors

The Top 15 Most Talented & Successful Actors From New Jersey