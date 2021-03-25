News 12 New Jersey was a news outlet that just announced not too long ago that Rutgers University will require all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to begin the fall semester. Students can be exempt from the vaccine if they have a medical or religious reason, or if students are enrolling in strictly online classes. Other than those two exemptions Rutgers University will require students that are returning or beginning full time in person classes and on campus housing to have a vaccine. Rutgers will even administer the vaccines on campus once more become available.

I know there are people out there who refuse to get any vaccines. Some people don't believe in vaccines at all. I know a few people on my newsfeed that refuse to even vaccinate their kids with the most basic vaccines. I honestly could never understand this, but everyone is entitled to their own opinion. For me, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 was a no brainer. After getting vaccinated you have a very low chance of getting the virus and then you have an even lower chance of developing really bad symptoms and even dying from it. I do trust the scientists that have studied this vaccine and I can't wait to start being able to go more places and do more things now that I've had both doses. To each is own, but I think that even though Rutgers University was the first to do this, I think many others will follow suit.