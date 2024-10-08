Sabrina Carpenter and the Short 'N Sweet Tour hit Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Are you excited? Cause we totally are!

Though, of course, it seems like on a typical concert day that we have many questions ranging from when does the concert start to what is parking like and even taking a sneak peek at the setlist. Right?

Get our free mobile app

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some X.com and Setlist.fm stalking, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead.



Get our free mobile app





If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at The Wells Fargo Center in Philly We've got that here. Click here to find out.

What Time Does the Sabrina Carpenter concert in Philadelphia Start?

Parking lots in parts of the stadium complex should open pretty early as there’s a Philadelphia Phillies game (we think no later than 4 p.m. for the lots closest to the Wells Fargo Center). The doors to the Wells Fargo Center open at 6:00 p.m.

Special guest, Amaarae is opening this duo as the opening act on Tuesday night's show.

Per our best guesstimates, we think that Sabrina Carpenter will hit the stage around 8:30 p.m. Click here to see more about that. It'll be between 8:20 p.m. and 8:40 p.m.

These are just our best estimates based on the other venues. And of course, these are subject to change. I have to tell you, do NOT tailgate until the last second. Don't cut it too close.

In fact, we should remind you that production times are always subject to change.

What Will Sabrina Carpenter's Setlist for Philadelphia Be?

Alright. Here we go. This is our best guess as to what Tuesday night will be in the Wells Fargo Center:

Act I:

Taste

Good Graces

Slim Pickins

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Getty Images for MTV loading...

Tornado Warnings

Lie To Girls

decode

Bed Chem

Act II:

Feather

Fast Times

Read your Mind

Sharpest Tool

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

opposite

because I liked a boy

Coincidence

Material Girl (Madonna cover)

Nonsense

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Getty Images for MTV loading...

Act III:

Dumb & Poetic

Juno

Please Please Please

Don't Smile

... and Sabrina Carpenter's Encore song?

Espresso

If you're going to the show, have the best time! We know that we can't wait.