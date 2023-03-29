Great news. A popular Asian Cuisine restaurant in Hamilton has reopened.

It's Sakana All You Can Eat Asian Cuisine in the strip mall on Quakerbridge Road and Sloan Avenue, next to RWJ Fitness Center.

The restaurant's post reads, "Hello loyal customers, we have very exciting news! We are having a soft opening on March 28th with 15% off your purchase from 3/28-4/2. We are very excited to see you guys again!"

People have been posting in a Mercer County restaurant Facebook group that it's as delicious as it was before and has been expanded.

Sakana Was forced to close after a fire in February 2021.

At the time there was a letter to customers on the restaurant's website that read:

"Dear all customers, Recently there was a accident that cause a fire inside the kitchen of our restaurant. We will be closing temporarily. We will begin reconstruction ASAP. We hope that you can come join us again once we reopen. We thank you for your understanding and we appreciate all the support that you have given us. Thank you again, Sakana Management."

So many locals have been anxiously awaiting the grand reopening and it's finally here.

Sakana Asian Cuisine is located at 3100 Quakerbridge Road, Hamilton Township. The phone number is (609) 838-9080.