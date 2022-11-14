If you’re looking for an excuse to dye your hair just in time for winter, you may want to head to Sally’s in Princeton.

Word on the street is that the Princeton location of Sally’s Beauty Supplies will be closing its doors for good and one of the workers said that there will be a huge closing sale soon. It’s so sad, I feel like a ton of stores in that area are slowly closing their doors!

First Walmart, then Sams Club, next Bye Bye Baby, and now Sally’s! I’m just hoping whatever comes next will be here to stay officially. Nassau Park Pavillion is full of every shop you need and has been adding other additions that have elevated the area.

Everyone was upset when Walmart and Sam’s Club left, and rightfully so, but since those cl9osings we have had At Home added and Crumbl Cookies.

It’s just a sign of the times I guess. The only downside of Sally’s closing in that area is that there isn’t another strict hair store in the area.

You can probably get some of the same items are Ulta, but you for sure won’t be able to get the majority of the products. People on Facebook are all agreeing that it’s just a sign of the times because of how everything has transitioned into online shopping.

Hopefully whatever takes the place once the official closing takes place will be a good addition to the shopping center. As of right now, there’s not an official closing or closing sale date, but updates will come.

