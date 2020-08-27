It’s Official – Lord & Taylor at Quaker Bridge Mall is Closing

Earlier this month, Lord & Taylor filed for bankruptcy, but at that time, there's was still hope that some of its department stores would remain open. Unfortunately, that hope is gone.

In a press release, Lord & Taylor announced that all 38 of its stores would close, including the store in Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrenceville, NJ.

Lord & Taylor also announced that liquidation sales would start immediately at all of its stores and on its website.

Right now, when you go to lordandtaylor.com, there is a large banner on the homepage that states, "GOING OUT OF BUSINESS. 20-40% off lowest ticketed price storewide! Including clearance."

In its statement, Lord & Taylor assured customers that they "“will continue to experience the superior service and value they’ve come to expect from this iconic retailer.”

Lord & Taylor joins Sur La Table, Justice, and Lane Bryant as stores that have announced in recent months that they are closing locations inside of Quaker Bridge Mall.

As of now, the J.C. Penney at Quaker Bridge Mall remains open, but that department store has also filed for bankruptcy.

The loss of Lord & Taylor will mean that QB Mall will only have 2 "anchor" stores - JCP and Macy's. (The other anchor store was Sears, but that store left the mall in 2018).

Lord & Taylor did not announce the exact closure dates of its stores, but it said it will update the status of individual locations on its website.

Quaker Bridge Mall is owned by Simon Property Group, which is one of the world's largest owners of retail shopping malls.