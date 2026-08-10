Menlo Park Mall is upping its game with a few new additions that are sure to delight shoppers. Three new offerings are in the works now, and should be ready just in time for the busy holiday shopping season, according to NJ.com.

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A cool, retro style restaurant and two new luxury retailers are planned as the Edison mall continues its revitalization. It's nice to see malls expanding when many were struggling in a post-COVID-19 world.

New Jersey's first Ford's Garage restaurant is coming soon to Menlo Park Mall

The retro-style restaurant is called Ford's Garage. Have you heard of it? If you've traveled to New York, Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas, you may have eaten at one. This will be the very first New Jersey location.

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Ford's Garage serves American favorite foods, craft beers, and cocktails

Ford's Garage is described as "your go-to neighborhood burger and brew joint." You'll find "mouthwatering All-American favorites with a vintage vibe on the side. The restaurant mimics a 1920s service station with old Ford cars and memorabilia. The servers are dressed in old auto shop uniforms. Isn't that fun?!

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The original location of Ford's Garage is down in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. The restaurant chain pays tribute to America's classic car and truck line. Check out the website by clicking here.

Michael Kors and Coach are opening this fall

Besides the restaurant, Menlo Park Mall is welcoming two luxury retailers. Michael Kors is expected to open in November and Coach in December. Timberland and Rowan opened last month.

For more details on the new additions, click here.