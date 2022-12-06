It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the Trenton Farmers Market is spreading some holiday cheer this weekend!

It’s the perfect time to start getting as many pictures of your kids with Santa to slap on the front of your Christmas cards and this is the perfect opportunity!

For two days this month, the Trenton Farmers Market is offering photo ops and meet and greets with Santa and Mrs.Claus! This is really one of those events that keep the spirit of Christmas alive.

It’s so easy to get lost in all of the holiday to-do lists- food shopping- online shopping, etc. This is the perfect chance to pause the hectic holiday lifestyle and do something fun with your entire family while shopping around the farmers market and supporting local businesses!

This is such a hectic time of year and the local businesses and restaurants in the farmers market would really benefit from the support, so make sure while you’re out visiting Santa and Mrs.Claus to stop by any of the restaurants for lunch or support some of the local farmers in the meantime!

This is all happening at the Trenton Farmers Market which is located at 960 Spruce St, Lawrence Township, NJ, 08648 this Saturday, December 10th, from 11 am to 2 pm.

If you can’t make it at that time, don’t worry, Christmas’ most powerful duo will be back in action again on December 17th again from 11 am to 2 pm. Santa Claus is coming to town!

