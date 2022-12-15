SantaCon Is Taking Over Hoboken, New Jersey

If you find yourself in the Hoboken, New Jersey area this weekend and you see a ton of people dressed as Santa, don’t worry you didn’t miss Christmas.

The annual SantaCon events are taking over cities all across the country, and this weekend is Hoboken’s turn to get in on the action. If you've never heard of the event before, SantaCon is a huge bar crawl that everyone will participate in that is normally put on by the cities.

Annual SantaCon Pub Crawl Held In New York City Getty Images loading...

I just went to the giant one in New York City this past weekend and it was one of the most fun events I’ve ever gone to. Normally you pay for a ticket and there will be an itinerary of different bars that are participating in SantaCon that you can walk around and stop at throughout your day.

I have to say, Hoboken is an amazing place for this to happen because the bars are set up great. All you do is walk up and down a few streets and jump from bar to bar. If this sounds like the best way to celebrate the last few days of the holiday season, you’re in luck because tickets are still on sale now!

I went on to their website (hobokensantacon.com) and all of the details are up. This event is 21+, since it’s all bar hopping, and you can buy your tickets online now.

It’s all kicking off on December 17th at 10 am and with the purchase of a ticket you’ll get access to the digital map of all of the participating bars, free entry to all of the participating bars, food/drink specials and the first 1000 people to check in will receive a Santa hat.

The lineup of bars is…..

Madd Hatter, Willie McBrides, Wicked Wolf, The Ainsworth, The Lola, the Shannon, The Shepherd and The Knucklehead, Grove Station, Mikey Squared, and more!

