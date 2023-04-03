If you're in the mood for a big kick of Caribbean flavor for dinner in South Jersey, check this out.

Sassa Bienne Caribbean Restaurant has just gotten approval to begin construction in Marlton NJ, located in Meetinghouse Square, according to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham"

Get our free mobile app

The restaurant will occupy the space where Marlton Bistro was before it permanently closed in August 2022. No word yet on when construction will begin or when they'll officially be open for business. Might take a while.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I hope you're ready for curried meats, dirty rice, cabbage, plantains, jerk chicken and oxtails! Jamaican/Caribbean food always hits!

Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash loading...

This is already just one of quite a few changes coming to the Meetinghouse Square! There's also a new bubble tea restaurant (Gong Cha), and bakery (Sunflour Bakery) coming to the shopping center. Sunflour bakery is expected to open late this summer. We're also still waiting for the Sushi-to-Go to reopen after being temporarily closed for two years. So this will be quite a place to get some delicious eats!

This is a nice change to see, considering that this place won't be yet another chain restaurant. It'll be good to have something locally owned and unique, offering flavors that we don't already get around every corner. Can't wait!

Are you excited to see this new Caribbean restaurant open? Let us know in the comments!

Haven't Been to Ristorante Lucca and Piano Lounge in Bordentown Yet? Here's What You're Missing Fine dining has been reinvented at this new restaurant in Bordentown, NJ (formerly Mastoris). It's has the elegant vibe you've been craving. You'll feel as if you're stepping into the city of Lucca in the Tuscany region of Italy. It's not just dinner, it's an experience you won't soon forget.

Haven't been yet? Here's a peek inside.