Save Now On Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show in Yardley, PA

Now's your chance to save some money for your trip to the drive thru Holiday Light Show at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA.

Right now (Tuesday, November 2nd) through this Sunday (November 7th), you'll save $5.00 when you buy a Single Night ticket. Single Night tickets are $40 this year, but, if you buy your ticket this week, it's only $35. That's a great deal. I'm going to buy some as gifts for people on my holiday list. You can steal that idea. Lol.

You'll need to pick the date you'd like to go. Click here to get started.

If you've never been to Shady Brook Farm's Holiday Light Show, start and new tradition this year and go. It's so worth it. My family goes every year...usually several times during the season. There are over 2 million holiday lights and cute holiday scenes...it's spectacular. You'll be quizzed on the 12 Days of Christmas...get ready.

Opening night will be Saturday, November 20th, at dusk.

The night before, Friday, November 19th, is the farm's annual Dashin' Thru the Lights...a unique way to experience the light show. Find all the details here.

Once you've come to the end of the amazing light show, you'll want to park you car for more festivities at the Shady Brook Farm Market and surrounding area. A huge Christmas tree set to music. Fire pits (make sure to buy a S'mores kit). A barn filled with the most adorable holiday gifts and ornaments, and a lighted holiday walk thru path, leading to Santa.

For more details, click here.

Shady Brook Farm is located at 931Stony Hill Road in Yardley, PA.

