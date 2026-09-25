There's a new airline flying in and out of Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, according to ROI-NJ.

Breeze Airways is now flying out of Trenton-Mercer Airport

Breeze Airways officially began service this week to and from TTN, with the first flight from Charleston, South Carolina, arriving on Sunday afternoon (September 20). Mercer County Executive Dan Benson was at the airport, welcoming the passengers on that flight to Mercer County. The first departing Breeze Airways flight took off at 6 PM that same night.

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"I’m excited to welcome travelers to and from Charleston on Breeze Airways’ first flights out of Trenton-Mercer Airport,” Benson said. “With nonstop flights to three destinations, our partnership with Breeze helps us continue to bring affordable travel options that will further solidify Mercer County as an economic hub and tourist destination."

Breeze will also offer non-stop flights from Ewing to Vero Beach (starting September 30) and Fort Myers (starting January 8) in Florida, and there will be "BreezeThru" service to Fort Lauderdale, which means there's one stop, but you don't get off the plane.

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Expect an elevated onboard experience on a Breeze flight, including spacious seating, high-speed wifi, free in-flight entertainment (when available), and drinks & snacks for purchase (free in first class).

Breeze Airways also serves Atlantic City International Airport

Breeze Airways joins other budget carriers, Frontier Airlines and Allegiant Air, at Trenton-Mercer Airport. Passengers can also fly Breeze Airways in and out of Atlantic City International Airport.

For more information, click here.