We’re Looking for the Most Spirited High School in PST Nation — 94.5 PST’s School Spirit Competition

Hey PST Nation, we wanna find the high school with the most spirit in all of PST Nation. Do you think your school has it?

Nominate your favorite high school right now. The schools with the most nominations get in to win a $1,000 prize — thanks to our sponsor: Monmouth University — Named one of US News & World Report's Best Colleges.

Nominations are accepted through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2024. Tell your friends, families and community to nominate YOUR favorite high school.

Then check back on Monday, September 30, we'll open it up for a vote as we put the top schools against each other. Check back then to see if your school made it to the finals.

Click here for officials rules. Good luck from the station that's hooking up the most spirited high school with a grand... Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!



