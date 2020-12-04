'Tis the season of giving. A local auto dealer recently teamed up with the Ewing Township Police Department to make a big difference in the community during this challenging year, according to a press release.

Bravo Scott Harvey and your team at Scott Harvey Kia and Subaru in Ewing for making sure so many students in the Ewing Township Public Schools are toasty warm for the winter with your generous winter coat donation. Together with Ewing PBA and SOA members, Scott Harvey was able to donate 42 much needed warm coats to local families. Forman Mills Senior Marketing Manager Desiree Atkins andnd Ewing Store Manager Monica Kitchen helping the group get what they needed.

Also, shoutout to Ewing PBA member, Danielle Bethea for all her hard work in organizing the efforts.

"There are people in our community that are in need of jackets to keep warm. It is important for our entire community to feel the kindness of others. It's our pleasure, it is, just to know that I can do anything to help these people, you know, because we all suffer in life one way or another. But, because of COVID, we're facing a lot of new challenges here," Harvey said.

More good happening in Ewing. Ewing PBA and SOA also joined forces with Ewing Helping Hands to deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 40 Ewing families a few weeks ago. ShopRite of Ewing and R J Bagels also assisted with the donations.

It's so great seeing the community come together to help each other. Keep it up everyone.