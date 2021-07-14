Ewing Police Department Share Safety Tips When Using Uber or Lyft

Ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft have become extremely popular within the last few years. We can all agree that those ridesharing companies can come in handy after a night out of drinking.

Unfortunately, there have also been some people that have had a very bad experience after using either Uber or Lyft. One of those unfortunate events was the case of Samantha Josephson from Mercer County.

Now, police departments are encouraging passengers that use ridesharing companies to follow the SAMI rule.

The most recent police department to share the SAMI rule is the Ewing Police Department.

The meaning behind the SAMI rule is:

Stop- Plan ahead. Before you request a ride, think about where you're headed and review the safety features in the app so you know how to use them.

Ask- Ask your driver "what's my name" to confirm they have booked a trip with you through the ride-sharing app.

Match- Match the make, model, and license plate of the car with the one displayed in the app.

Inform- Share the details of your trip with a friend. Utilize the "share status" function in your ride-sharing app.

Using the SAMI rules while using Uber or Lyft is a great way to make sure you and your loved ones stay safe at all times.

Singer Darius Rucker and Comedians Bob Saget and Joe Gatto are also big supporters of the SAMI and the #WhatsMyName foundations.

Always be very careful when using any ride-sharing company and take all safety measures needed to get to your destination safely.