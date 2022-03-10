Sea. Hear. Now. just released their lineup and it is going to be awesome! If you are not familiar with this spectacular celebration of music, it spans over two days and features over 25 performances on three different stages while you smell the salt air at the Asbury Park Waterfront.

It's a feast for the eyes and the ears...locals and visitors alike enjoy the surfing expression sessions between the stages with professional surfers!

They know you are coming hungry and thirsty! You'll enjoy delicious food from top restaurants and purveyors from the boardwalk and beyond. Of course, there will be plenty of giveaways and entertainment.

It all happens on September 17-18th and if you want to stay on top of any updates you can get text updates here. I wouldn't wait long to actually buy your tickets because with this line up they will sell out fast! You can buy your tickets here. There are several price and access options for you:

2-Day General Admission is $175 but there are multiple tiers you could select:

Tier 1

$155

Tier 2

$175

Tier 3

$195

Final Tier

$215

What this includes is over 25 performances on 3 stages, food from regional and local restaurants including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

Bars, concessions, official band, and festival merchandise, free water stations, and dozens of vendors throughout the park

Free admission for children 7 and under accompanied by a ticketed adult

2-Day General Admission+ $345

All the benefits of the General Admission ticket above, plus:

A private lounge with seating

Private, air-conditioned restrooms

Full-service bar with beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase

2-Day VIP $625

All the benefits of the General Admission ticket above, plus:

Exclusive viewing area with elevated sightlines of the Surf (main) Stage

The dedicated viewing area at Surf (main) and Park stages (behind Platinum viewing)

Access to the VIP Lounge featuring relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, and food for purchase

Access to a secondary VIP Lounge at the Park Stage

Private VIP bar in both VIP Lounges with beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase and complimentary water and energy drinks

2-Day Platinum $1,450

Tier 1

$1050

Tier 2

$1450

Final Tier

$1650

All the benefits of the VIP ticket above, plus:

Access to on-stage viewing at the Surf (main) Stage

Dedicated front-of-stage viewing at the Surf and Park stages

Access to the Platinum Lounge with shaded, relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms

All-Inclusive full-service bar in the Platinum Lounges (Note: alcoholic beverages cannot be taken out of the Platinum Lounges)

Complimentary lunch and dinner buffet

On-site concierge services and complimentary lockers with mobile chargers

Dedicated premium entrance into the festival

Exclusive Sea.Hear.Now gift

2-Day Ultimate Experience $8,750

The Sea.Hear.Now Ultimate Experience gives super-fans a weekend they will never forget. The Ultimate Experience is a two-person package that delivers all of the benefits of GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum, plus all of these perks:

3-night stay at the luxurious Asbury Ocean Club Resort (check-in Friday, September 16th, and check-out Monday, September 19th )

Unlimited access to the GA+, VIP, and Platinum Lounges

Access to backstage areas including the Artist Bar

Access to side-stage viewing at the Surf and Sand stages (when available per artist approval)

$200 credit per person for use at festival food and bar vendors all weekend (excludes Grand Arcade Restaurants)

Private golf cart transportation between the Surf and Sand stages

Dedicated Festival Concierge

Guaranteed admission for two to one official Late Night Show of your choice

Autographed SHN 2022 photo from legendary photographer and Festival partner Danny Clinch

Wow! So many options to take in this epic festival! OK now for the line-up! The headliners bring something for every age demo...

On Saturday, September 17th the headliner is:

Stevie Nicks!

On Sunday, September 18th the headliner is:

Green Day! Wahoo!

Here are the rest of the artists:

I'll rock out with you there!