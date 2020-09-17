Smashing Pumpkins and Pearl Jam to Play on Asbury Park Beach

Unfortunately, Sea. Hear. Now had to be postponed this year for obvious reasons. We were told by organizers that they would make up for it, and man did they ever.

Sea. Hear. Now. 2021 will take place September 18-19, 2021 in Asbury Park and will be headlined by the previously announced Pearl Jam, and now Smashing Pumpkins!

Let that sink in. Pearl Jam and Smashing Pumpkins at the same show!

Also newly added to the festival, Patti Smith and Her Band, Patti Scialfa, Matt & Kim, Orville Peck, Tank and the Bangas, Moon Taxi, The Soul Rebels, and Ron Artis II and The Truth.

In all, there will be more than 25 performances on three stages at North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park.

Sea. Hear. Now

On the surf side, superstar surfers including Cassidy McClain, Cory Lopez, Sam Hammer, Brett Barley, Balaram Stack, and more, will compete in the daily North Beach Expression Sessions. Each surfer will be grouped into a heat of five and have 30 minutes to catch as many waves as possible. Fans will be able to watch all of the action.

Local legend Danny Clinch will have with Transparent Gallery Pop Up once again to wow spectators.

2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, and Ultimate Experience tickets are on sale now. Children ages seven and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult. With the addition of Smashing Pumpkins, know that passes to Sea. Hear. Now 2021 will be going fast. For details on everything happening at the festival and to secure your place, go to www.seahearnowfestival.com/tickets.