When I was lucky enough to be asked to judge the Best Pizza In New Jersey contest for 2020, it was destiny that I met the organizer, Guy Madsen.

He is the brains behind the Jersey Pizza Joints Facebook Page and the creator of the first-ever Seaside Pizza Crawl!

This event is set to happen on Saturday, September 11th from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM up and down the Seaside Heights Boardwalk. (Rain date is September 12th)

I know September 11th is a weird day in our country and Guy did not forget that.

Tickets for this event cost $30.00 and $5.00 from each ticket purchase will be donated to Tunnels to Towers who work to provide mortgage-free homes to our veterans and first responders. Learn more about what they are all about HERE.

So yes, you would be eating pizza for a good cause.

That $30 ticket will also get you 8 half boardwalk pizza slices from various pizzerias.

And if you are thinking..."Aw man, HALF slices?!" Trust me, it will be more than enough and you will get full a lot faster than you think.

As far as which pizzerias will be attending...we are trying to get that information from Guy now but as of now, he is keeping this information locked until the big day arrives.

If you plan to attend, you will meet at Shore Slice Pizza which is located on the boardwalk and Carteret Avenue at 2 PM. Here, you will pre-register and be given a wristband that will get you your pizza, a water bottle and drink specials up and down the boardwalk.

Oh....it's a pizza partayyyy....

The event will finish with a bang! You can first enjoy live music from the Aloha Monkeys at the Franklin Avenue Stage in Seaside Heights.

Immediately following, there will be a 24-inch pizza eating contest.

Teams can only have two people each and if you think you have what it takes, message Jersey Pizza Joints on their Facebook Page because there is still time to get involved. Anyone wanna be my partner?

According to NJ1015.com, Guy is hoping to make this Pizza Crawl an annual event which makes sense. I mean...where else are you going to get the BEST pizza in the country?

So CLICK HERE or HERE to get all the information or to purchase your tickets so this can become an annual event at the Shore...and remember, come STARVING!

While we wait for this delicious event to arrive, here are some of the top Italian joints at the Jersey Shore that we hope to see at this event:

