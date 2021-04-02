Seaside Pier Open On Easter Weekend

BEACH WEATHER COME TO ME NOW! Really, that is what a lot of us are saying right now. For now, let's take it one weekend at a time. This weekend for Easter if you want to take your family down the shore you should know that Seaside will be having its pier open.

According to Lavallette Seaside Shorebeat, a good amount of pier attractions will be open to the public for Easter weekend. The organization director for Lavallette Seaside Shorebeat said that “most of the businesses along the boardwalk will be alive with activity, fun, interesting things for sale, and boardwalk food favorites."

That just brings us so much happiness. Knowing that we will have a holiday with a little more normalcy.

Want to read something that will make you even happier because summer is getting closer? We learned from Lavallette Seaside Shorebeat that this Saturday you will be able to purchase Season Beach badges. It was also stated that you may purchase your Season Badges on Saturday at the Borough Hall from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Other passes that will be available for purchase will be the Casino Pier passes. Lavallette Seaside Shorebeat stated that the annual big pre-season ticket sale for the Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach will be happening this weekend as well.

If you are just interested in Easter activities you will be able to be a part of a virtual Seaside Heights Easter Egg Hunt. That you can easily do from the comfort of your home. Not a bad idea either.