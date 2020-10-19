Enter your number to get our free mobile app

105.7 The Hawk's Ocean of Love Billboard Radiothon is officially underway!

I'm high atop the billboard at the Lowe's parking on Hooper Avenue in Toms River and I'm not getting off this billboard until I've raised AT LEAST $105,700 for Ocean of Love.

We've got a ton going on all week, so stop by to make a difference and have some fun while you're at it. CHECK OUT what's going on each day this week.

STAY UP TO DATE ON ALL THINGS BILLBOARD and if you're ready to make a difference in Ocean County, CLICK HERE. 100% of all money raised goes directly to families with children battling cancer in Ocean County. It doesn't get any more grassroots than this.

The pandemic has put a halt on so many fundraising efforts already this year, so hitting our goal is more important than ever. Let's not let these kids and their families down, DONATE NOW!

In case you missed it, check out some of the scenes from Day 1.

Thank you to everyone who has already donated, and we can't wait to deliver Ocean of Love their giant check later this week!