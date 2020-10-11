Selena Gomez Gets Candid About the Loneliness, Depression She Experienced During Quarantine

Selena Gomez spoke candidly about how the pandemic has impacted her anxiety, depression and overall mental health.

On Sunday (October 10), the "Rare" singer held a Social Summit for her Rare Beauty company to celebrate World Mental Health Day. During the event, Gomez had a conversation with former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

“What we were facing pre-COVID 19 was already pretty challenging in terms of high rates of loneliness and depression and anxiety,” Dr. Murthy explained. “I’m afraid that’s gotten worse for people in this pandemic.”

“In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well," Gomez admitted. "I kind of fell into a bit of depression and then I started going into a place where I was writing and being active; it forced me to have that time."

"I’ve been able to spend time with those quality people a lot more than I ever have, and I’m spending a lot more time with my family," she shared. "I almost feel like I've become normalized in this situation that's not normal."

Thankfully, working on Rare Beauty and going into the recording studio has helped the pop star get through the tough times.

Gomez, who labels herself as an extrovert, has also enjoyed reconnecting with people. "It has been a struggle," she shared. "I think I posted on my Instagram where I was crying [and] explaining to all of the people who were following me how much I missed them."

