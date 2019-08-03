Send Us a Selfie on the PST App & You Could Win Jonas Brothers Tickets

The Jonas Brothers are back, and happiness has officially begun!

We're giving you the chance to win tickets to see the Jonas Brothers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on August 18. The concert will also feature special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

It's easy to enter to win, all you have to do is use the PST app to send us a selfie to show us where you're listening to 94.5 PST this weekend.

Hanging by the pool? Heading down the shore? Hanging out for a girl's night? We wanna see! Just take a selfie to show us what you're up to it's that easy.

Have we mentioned how easy it is to submit a photo on the PST app (for both Android and iOS)?

Just look for "Jonas Selfie," on the main screen fo the PST app. Submit your selfie, and you'll be entered to win. Yeah, it's that easy. We'll randomly pick a winner on Monday (August 5), who will win tickets to the show.

Entries must be submitted on the PST app before 6 am on Monday, August 5, 2019. WPST's standard contest rules apply. The winning photo will randomly be selected from all submissions.





