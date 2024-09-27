SEPTA Finally Installing 100 More Gates to Prevent Fare Evasion in Philly

SEPTA — the Philadelphia area's largest commuter transit service — is FINALLY addressing one of the biggest issues customers face each and every day on its services.

SEPTA just announced it will be expanding its program to combat fare evasion in a big way.

They will be installing fall length gates at more stations across the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines. In total, they plan on installing 100 full-length gates across the network.

These gates are designed to deter fare evaders from jumping over (or under) those turnstiles.

The expansion of this project comes following a pilot program, where these gates have been installed at the 69th Street Transportation Center since April.

"The gates are equipped with 3D imaging technology to distinguish between adults, children, and objects, such as wheelchairs, luggage, and strollers," SEPTA says. "The system is also able to accurately count fare evaders who try to piggyback or force their way through the gates."

Data from the gates can be sent to police to help keep the rail system safe, SEPTA says.

We've all seen riders jumping the old-school turnstiles across the network, right? And it's infuriating as those customers get a free ride, and we don't.

The gates will be installed at Somerset, Huntingdon, Cecil B. Moore, 11th Street, 13th Street, Frankford Transportation Center, Allegheny, 52nd Street, and City Hall stations by the end of 2025.

It's expected to cost $6.96 million.

Fare evasion costs SEPTA between $30 and $40 million in revenue every year, they told NBC 10 earlier this year.

Well, apparently these gates are working because SEPTA is now projecting an increase of $300,000 in annual sales at that station.

“When people ride our system without paying, it is unfair to our customers who do the right thing,” SEPTA's CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards said in a statement.