This is a pretty significant change, but we gotta say it’s one that is DEFINITELY needed in the City of Philadelphia.

Hopefully this helps solve one of the biggest problems in the city.

Philadelphia’s Parkers Are Constantly Blocking Bus Lanes

If you’ve ever been in Center City (or any other Philly neighborhood) for more than a few minutes, you’ve probably seen it happening.

What is "it"?

It's a "self-entitled" vehicle blocking a bus lane. (I added the self-entitled part, but you know it's true).

Those vehicles make it difficult for the bus to turn or make a pick up, etc. And It creates a really dangerous situation in some instances too, by the way.

SEPTA Bus Camera Enforcement CBS Philadelphia via YouTube loading...

I’ve seen several buses get stuck making a turn because a car is blocking an important bus lane — it happens a TON in the Gayborhood where I often hang out near 12th and Locust.

Well, now the power is back in SEPTA’s hands (finally!) to stop this from happening, NBC10 reported.

SEPTA Buses Can Automatically Issue Tickets

SEPTA buses and trolleys are adding technology that will allow its vehicles to scan the license plates of any vehicle that is stopped in a “No Stopping: Bus Zone” area in the city.

This means if you double park or if you’re sitting in a bus lane, you can get a ticket in the mail.

The cost? It’s pretty steep.

In Center City it will set you back about $76.

While in other areas of the city that’s going to cost you about $51, WHYY reports.

(I'm not sure why it's cheaper in other neighborhoods? But OK).

How Does It Work?

Cameras are installed on buses and trolleys and they will take pictures of vehicles blocking the lanes. Those photos will be reviewed by staff at the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) before a ticket is sent out in the mail, reports say.

Here’s how it looks in action in a video that SEPTA has shared with the media.

We all know the PPA is very unforgiving, so get ready.

When Does SEPTA’s New Enforcement of the Bus Lane Start?

The automated program is actually in effect starting this week. However, they’re only sending warning letters through the first month.

That means that starting on May 7, tickets will hit the mail, according to 6abc. Consider yourself warned.

This is actually good news, of course.

It's safe to say that Philly NEEDS this because for some reason motorists have been extra entitled in these lanes since the end of the COVID-19 lockdowns.