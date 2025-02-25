Massive Delays Hit All SEPTA Regional Rail Lines Tuesday Night

It’s a slow evening commute across Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs on the rails.
SEPTA is reporting that all regional rail lines have delays of up to 50 minutes.
This is the latest information as of 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening (February 25).
In fact, delays have been building for much of the evening commute instead of improving.
SEPTA says the issues are being caused by some “mechanical issues” near 30th Street Station.
They did not elaborate, however, on the nature of those issues or how long it may take to repair for service to resume on time.
Instead, they’re simply warning riders to expect delays in both directions on all lines this includes:
- Airport
- Chestnut Hill East
- Chestnut Hill West
- Cynwyd
- Fox Chase
- Doylestown
- Media
- Norristown
- Thorndale
- Trenton
- Warminster
- Newark
- West Trenton
This is developing story. We'll update it as much as possible.
These are the Best Pennsylvania Companies to Work For
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST