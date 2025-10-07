The area’s largest transit authority is warning passengers that they will face a series of frustrating commutes that could last for the foreseeable future. More on the delays is posted down below, but first let’s get you some background on what’s happening here.

Serious Safety Warnings Issued About SEPTA’s Regional Rail

The delays and cancellations come just days after a serious warning was issued by the National Transportation Safety Board (the NTSB). On Wednesday (October 1), the NTSB issued a report that called on SEPTA to suspend its Silverliner IV railcars following a series of multiple train fires this year.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approved SEPTA’s plan to repair and monitor any affected cars.

The Silverliner IV cars, however, date back to the 1970s. They represent a majority of SEPTA’s fleet of trains on the regional rail lines across the area.

SEPTA Warns of Delays, Crowding & Cancellations for Much of October

As SEPTA works through the plan to evaluate the safety of its regional rail train cars throughout the region, quite a few trains will be taken out of service each day. Those train cars will undergo safety evaluations and upgrades (with the plan approved by federal officials).

As a result, however, trains that are traveling will have fewer cars each day. That will result in overcrowding on trains (especially during busy rush hours), we’re told.

As if that’s not bad enough, it will also mean delays are possible across all lines. And even worse? Cancellations are likely too.

The warning was first issued on Monday, and by the afternoon commute, we saw quite a few delayed or canceled trains. From Center City to the suburbs, frustrated passengers were seen throughout the area.

